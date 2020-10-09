2 killed after car slams into motorcycle on ECD

Two men lost their lives this morning following an accident along the Chateau Margot Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

They are 24-year-old Kevin Persaud, who was driving motorcar PEE 3030; and 52-year-old Lionel Brower, who was riding motorcycle CJ 7915.

Reports are that the motorcycle was proceeding east on the southern side of the road while the car was proceeding in the said direction at a very fast rate.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), “without explanation” the motorcar collided into the rear of the motorcycle.

After the collision, the driver of the car lost control and ended up in a canal on the northern side of the road while the motorcycle ended up on the southern driveway.

The driver of the motorcycle ended up about 100ft east on the southern side of the road.

Both drivers received injuries about their bodies and were picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by the police.

They were both pronounced dead.

The bodies are currently at Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination.

Persaud was a mechanic of Goedverwating, ECD; and Brower, was a security officer of Bachelors Adventure, ECD.