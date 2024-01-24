2 killed, 4 injured in Heroes Highway accident

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a ‘Fatal Incident’ which occurred at around 18:10hrs last night (Tuesday 23rd January 2024) at the Junction of Heroes Highway and Diamond Main Access Road, East Bank Demerara, which resulted in the death of two persons and injuries to four others.

The fatal incident involved motorcar #PAD 6435, driven by Daniel Gomes, a 21-year-old, with five (5) occupants in the vehicle, namely: Britney Hendricks, age 23; Ellie Persaud, age two years; Tresha Singh (age unknown); Bagot Singh, age 50 years; and Emily Persaud, one-year-old; all of Providence Housing Scheme, EBD.

Enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding South along the eastern carriageway of Heroes Highway at a fast rate. As the driver approached the junction of Heroes Highway and Diamond Main Access Road, where there is a ‘Diversion’ with reflectors and road markings lawfully placed for vehicles to turn West (right) into Diamond Main Access Road only, the driver failed to make a right turn at the said Diversion and continued further South. In doing so, he collided with some concrete piles lying on the side of Diamond Main Access Road.

As a result of the collision, the driver along with the five occupants received injuries to their heads and other parts of their bodies.

Three of the occupants, namely Emily Persaud, Ellie Persaud and Tresha Singh, who were all seated in the rear (back) seat of the car, were taken out from the vehicle by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where they were all seen and examined by Doctors on duty. Emily Persaud died while receiving medical treatment and the other two occupants were admitted for observation.

The Ambulance Services arrived shortly after at the scene with a team of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) who checked and examined the driver along with the two other occupants, after which they were all placed into an Ambulance and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center, where they were seen and examined by Doctors on duty.

Bagot Singh was pronounced dead on arrival and the driver was admitted as a patient. Britney Hendricks was referred to the GPHC where she was further seen and examined by a Doctor on duty and admitted as a patient in the Critical Bay (Accident and Emergency Unit) at GPHC.

The bodies of both deceased were escorted by the Police to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for cold storage, awaiting Post-Mortem Examinations.

