2 killed, 1 injured after truck topples at Buckhall

Two persons are now dead and one is injured following an accident at 53 Miles, Buckhall, Essequibo River.

Dead are 50-year-old Nigel Headley, a father of five of Annandale, Essequibo Coast, and Ameer Jaitoon, a 24-year-old porter of Aurora, Essequibo Coast. The injured person has been identified as Melvern Thomas.

The accident occurred on Wednesday evening as the truck was traversing a muddy trail.

INews was told that the truck skidded through the trail and toppled, pinning two persons in the process. The truck was transporting lumber at the time of the crash.