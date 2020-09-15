2 inmates at Lusignan Prison test positive for Covid-19

Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels has announced that two inmates at the Lusignan Prison Holding Bay have tested positive for Covid-19.

The circumstances under which the inmates contracted the virus are presently unknown, however, contact tracing has begun.

See full statement:

Despite taking all necessary precautions, two (02) prisoners from the Holding Bay at Lusignan have tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Official results came to the Prison Administration on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at approximately 15:00 hours.

The circumstances under which the two (2) prisoners contracted the virus are presently unknown, and contact tracing has begun. All steps are being taken to segregate persons with whom they came into contact. Resources are being gathered to prevent further spread.

All persons who are exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19 will be examined and exposed to the Standard Operational Procedures outlined by the Ministry of Health.

Systems are also being put in place to monitor the rest of the prison population and to monitor Prison Officers and staff. Further, the steps taken over the months to prevent coronavirus from the prison will be revisited and expanded where necessary.

The Guyana Prison Service wishes to reassure all prisoners and Prison Officers that this matter is being viewed very seriously and that all mitigation strategies are in place for their protection.

Gladwin Samuels, DSM

Director of Prisons