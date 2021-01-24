2 injured in separate accidents

Two persons have been hospitalised after being injured in separate accidents on Saturday.

The first accident occurred at about 01:35h, when a drunk driver collided with a parked canter and injured its 43-year-old driver, Dharampaul Deonarine of Walton Hall, Essequibo Coast

According to the police, a 22-year-old resident of Hyde Park, Parika, East Bank Essequibo, was proceeding along the Parika Public Road when he alleged that he saw a cow and swerved to avoid hitting it but instead collided with a motor lorry, which was parked on the said road. The young driver then lost control of his car and also collided into a pick up vehicle which was parked on the western side of the road.

As a result of the collision, Deonarine, who was in the canter at the time it was hit, received injuries about his body and was picked up by public spirits citizens and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was admitted.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the 22-year-old car driver, who was found to be over the prescribed limit.

Meanwhile, at about 13:30h on Saturday, two men were on a motor lorry on the Toraturu Trail, Mazaruni, Region Seven, and while descending a hill, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which turned turtle pinning the 40-year-old porter, Odit Narine Persaud of Essequibo, onto the surface of the trail, where he received injuries about his body.

The injured man was picked up in a conscious state by persons in the area and transported out to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was treated and admitted a patient for a fractured right leg and abrasions about his body. Narine’s condition is regarded as stable.