2 injured in late-night shooting at Onderneeming Sandpit

Two persons are currently hospitalised following an alleged shooting incident at Red Village, Onderneeming Sandpit, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Wednesday night at about 23:00h.

Injured are 22-year-old Merrodo Fredericks and 39-year-old Sasha Prince, both of Onderneeming Sandpit, were reportedly shot by two men.

According to reports reaching Guyana Times, Fredericks was socializing at Prince’s shop when two men emerged from nearby bushes and opened fire injuring him in the right upper leg.

Fredericks managed to take shelter inside the house before being rushed to Suddie Public Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Sasha Prince sustained a gunshot wound to her stomach and is currently undergoing emergency surgery in the Suddie Public Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

When police visited the scene, they recovered two 9mm spent shell.

A resident in the area told Police that he saw man (name given) holding a silver 9mm pistol with an extended magazine walking in the village.

Police investigation ongoing.

