2 injured by gunmen during Sophia robbery

Two persons are now hospitalised with gunshot injuries after gunmen robbed a 25-year-old man of his two gold chains in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

According to police reports, the robbery occurred sometime around 20:30 hours on Saturday.

It was reported that the 25-year-old man and his friend were standing on the northern side of the ‘black and white bridge’ in Sophia when two perpetrators – one of whom was armed with a handgun – came walking from the southern side of the bridge and held the victim at gunpoint.

The perpetrators ordered the victim to hand over his gold chains but he refused. The armed Perpetrator then discharged several rounds and relieved the victim of the two gold chains valued at $300,000. The perpetrators then made good their escape.

The victim’s friend received one gunshot wound to his right instep, while a 32-year-old passerby of a Rasville, Georgetown, also received a gunshot wound behind his left leg.

Both men were escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where they are presently receiving medical attention. Their conditions are listed as stable.