2 hospitalised after collision on Corentyne Road

A young man and woman are now hospitalised after the motorcycle they were driving collided with a car resulting in them ending up in a nearby trench along the Corentyne Road, Berbice on Saturday.

The accident occurred sometime around 14:45h on Saturday.

Injured are: 21-year-old Shurlon Luke of lot 24 Manchester Village, Corentyne and pillion rider, 18-year-old Molika Gittens, of lot 13 Manchester Village.

The police said the car was proceeding east along the Liverpool Public Road on the Corentyne when the driver alleged that while he was approaching the vicinity of his residence, he put on his right side indicator and stop. While in the process of turning south into his residence, the motorcycle which was proceeding behind him in the said direction collided with the right side of his car.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist lost control of the bike and ended up in a trench on the southern side of the public road along with the pillion rider.

They were both pick up in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital, where they were both seen and treated for the injuries they received.

The duo was later transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital to seek further medical attention and was admitted. Their conditions are listed as serious, the police said.

Meanwhile, the car driver is in custody assisting investigations.