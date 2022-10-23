2 homeless after fire razes Corentyne home

Two persons are now homeless after a fire destroyed their Corriverton, Berbice home on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reportedly spotted at about 13:00h in one of the bedrooms of the two-storey building situated at Lot 21 Section A Goopersaud Avenue, Corriverton, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The fire tenders were summoned and arrived sometime later, by which time the building was already fully engulfed.

Stacy Johasan, 23, a Government part-time worker attached to Number 76 Health Centre is said to have been home at the time of the fire.

Divisional Fire Officer Clive McDonald told this publication that the department is still trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.