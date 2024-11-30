2 Guyanese NGOs get CAN$100,000 to tackle gender-based violence, promote youth empowerment

Canada has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling critical social issues in Guyana by signing two significant agreements under the Local Engagement and Action Fund (LEAF) 2024-25 programme.

The announcement, made at a ceremony on Friday, marks a collaborative effort to empower local communities to address gender-based violence and foster youth development.

The two projects, presented by Blossom Inc. and the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA), were selected out of 19 proposals submitted for this year’s funding. Each organisation received CAD$50,000 to implement its initiatives, which will begin immediately.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Cooperation at the Canadian High Commission to Guyana, Adam Loyer highlighted the importance of local partnerships in sustainable development.

“Localisation is at the heart of our strategy,” Loyer stated. “By empowering local communities and organisations, we ensure solutions are tailored to the unique needs of Guyana’s diverse communities.”

The first agreement will see Canada partnering with Blossom Inc to tackle gender-based violence and child sexual abuse in Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Upper Berbice). This initiative will focus on education, advocacy, and strengthening support systems.

It aims to reduce the incidence of abuse, improve reporting mechanisms, and provide justice and support services for survivors. Additionally, it seeks to empower local leaders to sustain these efforts beyond the project’s conclusion.

Founder of Blossom Inc., Ayodele Dean, expressed gratitude for the funding and collaboration.

“The need for prevention, education, and intervention has never been more urgent. This project is a call to action. It embodies the belief that by engaging communities, men, women, youth, and leaders alike, we can foster meaningful change,” Dean said.

The second agreement involves collaboration with GRPA, targeting Indigenous communities in Regions One (Barima- Waini) and Nine (Potaro- Siparuni). This initiative will provide education, capacity building, and entrepreneurial training for community leaders, healthcare workers, and Indigenous women. By promoting culturally relevant media engagement, the project aims to raise awareness and prevent gender-based violence within these vulnerable populations.

Executive Director of GRPA, Kobe Smith, also shared his appreciation.

“We will like to extend our greatest thanks to the Government of Canada … and also the local LEAF team of Guyana… there have been significant rollbacks on women’s rights… globally and we are very glad that the Government of Canada is continuing to be a dependable, reliable ally in these tumultuous times in our world…,” Smith said.

These partnerships are part of Canada’s broader strategy to advance gender equality, climate adaptation, and community resilience in Guyana and the wider Caribbean. Since its inception two years ago, LEAF has strengthened local organisations by improving access to resources, fostering financial sustainability, and enhancing their capacity to address critical issues.

Loyer commended the efforts of the two partner organisations, emphasising Canada’s dedication to supporting Guyana in addressing its development challenges. “Together, through these efforts, we can make significant strides in creating a more just, sustainable, and prosperous society,” he remarked.

Gender-based violence remains a key area of focus for Canada, both domestically and internationally. By funding programmes that provide safe spaces, legal assistance, and psychological support, Canada is striving to empower women and ensure they can live free from fear and discrimination.

--- ---