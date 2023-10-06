2 Govt officials to be summoned after failing to appear before Mahdia tragedy COI

Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussain and former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mae Toussaint Jr Thomas will be summoned before the Mahdia tragedy Commission of Inquiry – a decision taken after they failed to show up to Friday’s hearing.

COI Counsel Keoma Griffith informed that the two officials were expected to appear before the COI since earlier this week.

After they failed to show up again on Friday, a decision was taken to have them summoned.

The Commission will be exercising its powers to issue summons, requesting them to appear on Tuesday October 10, 2023.

Mae Toussaint Jr Thomas, who is currently the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Labour, is being asked to testify since she is the former Permanent Secretary of the Home Affairs Ministry.

The COI was ordered by President Irfaan Ali to probe the circumstances surrounding the fire that was set at the Mahdia Secondary girls’ dormitory, which resulted in the death of 20 children.

There are three phases of the inquiry: evidence gathering, oral hearings, and report writing.

It will last for two months unless extended by the President.

--- ---