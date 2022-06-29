2 fully-vaccinated men die from Covid

The country’s novel coronavirus death toll has risen to 1,253 following the deaths of two fully-vaccinated men who were infected with Covid-19.

The latest fatalities are aged 68 and 64 who hailed from Regions Two and Four respectively. It is unclear if the men had received booster doses.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 104 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 67,325. There are 32 persons in the hospitals, two in the ICU, 868 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 65,170.