2 female prisoners pardoned

President David Granger, pursuant to powers under article 188, 189 and 190 of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, has granted Presidential Pardons to two women prisoners whom he considered fit and proper to receive such pardons.

These Presidential Pardons shall be effective as from December 23, 2019 in observance of the Festival of Christmas 2019.

The following comprise the two prisoners from the New Amsterdam Prison, namely: Sherryann Marks, 19 and Simone Williams, 33.

These prisoners have each served a portion of their respective sentences for offences ranging from larceny and threatening language.