2 fear dead as boat explodes off Waini River mouth

A speedboat carrying at least two dozen passengers reportedly exploded this morning some 10 miles off the Waini River mouth in Region One.

The boat was ferrying approximately 21 passengers from neighbouring Venezuela to Charity, Essequibo Coast. It is believe that a few Guyanese were also on board when the explosion occurred.

According to Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley 19 persons who were onboard the vessel have been rescued while two are reportedly feared dead. It is unclear at this point, if their bodies have been recovered.

One of the survivors, an elderly woman, was severely burnt during the explosion and was rushed to the Mabaruma District Hospital.

Arrangements are currently being made to have her medevac to the city for further medical treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).