2 escapees recaptured at Zeelugt

Two of the three inmates who recently escaped from the Lusignan Prison have been recaptured.

“Swift and tactical action by members of the Joint Services following information received, resulted [in] the recapture of two of the October 20, 2020 escapees from the Holding Bay at Lusignan,” the Guyana Prison Service said in a statement.

Back in custody are Alex Matthias and Arnold Kennedy, who are both accused of murder. They were recaptured at Zeelugt public road East Bank Essequibo. The prisoners will aid in the ongoing investigation for the escape and they will also be processed for charges.

Still on the run is Mark Rafino of Goed Intent Village, West Bank Demerara who is committed to stand trial for robbery.