2 discovered dead in car at Marriott Hotel parking lot; suspected cyanide found

Two Guyanese men were found dead shortly after midnight in the parking lot of the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

Dead are musician Richie Hansraj and American Airlines flight attendant Justin Teixeira. It is suspected that they died by suicide.

Their bodies were discovered by staff of the Marriott Hotel, where Teixeira was staying as a guest.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told the Evening News that they are awaiting a post mortem examination to confirm the cause of death of both men. Initially, investigators had suspected a drug overdose after a plastic container with a white hard substance was found in the vehicle.

But this has been ruled out after several narcotic tests were conducted.

Officials from the Guyana Forensic Laboratory informed detectives that they suspect the substance to be sodium cyanide however without local capacity to confirm their suspicion, samples will have to be sent overseas for testing.

Based on further information received, Hansraj was frothing at his mouth when they were found.

The police said Teixeira had reportedly suffered a seizure moments before midnight and his relatives were alerted. Contact was then made with the hotel and a staff went to check on him but he was not in the room.

The hotel staff then went to Teixeira’s vehicle in the parking lot where the gruesome discovery was made.

Both the Police and Ambulance with an EMT were summoned to the scene, where the two men were pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.