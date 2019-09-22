2 die in early morning fire at Vreed-en-Hoop

Two persons were killed after a fire razed a Chinese Supermarket in the vicinity of New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop Junction, West Bank Demerara in the wee hours of Sunday.

The identities of the two men are not immediately available.

The fire which reportedly started at about 1:50h also razed several other buildings.

Based on information received, the fire started in the supermarket and quickly spread to nearby buildings including a boutique, clothing store and an electronic store.

The fire fighters upon arrival at the scene, used a nearby canal as a water source and managed to save the RCD building.

Fire fighters and Police are at the scene conducting their investigations.