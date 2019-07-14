2 die following 2-vehicle collision on Soesdyke/Linden Highway

Two persons have lost their lives while two remain hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday evening in the vicinity of Swan Turn, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

One of the dead persons has been identified as Royston Stewart, 44, of Sandville Kuru Kururu Soesdyke/Linden Highway while the identity of the second persons is unknown.

Steward reportedly died while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital while the woman of Amerindian descent was pronounced dead on arrival at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

Based on information received, motorcar, PVV 535 was heading towards the Soesdyke/Linden Highway Junction while the hire car bearing registration number HC 2554 driven by Stewart was travelling in the opposite direction.

However, motorcar PVV 535 was in the process of overtaking another vehicle that was heading in the same direction when he came into the path of the hire car. This resulted in a head-on collision.

Stewart and his four passengers were injured as well as the driver of the other motorcar and a passenger.

They were all picked up ad taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where they were seen. One woman was however, pronounced dead on arrival while Royston Stewart, Randy Stoby and Alliyha Munroe were transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were admitted.

Stoby suffered a fractured to his lower back, Munroe suffered lungs injuries and Royston Stewart suffering from a fractured right hip. Stewart nevertheless, died while receiving medical attention.

Both bodied are at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting post mortem. Police are continuing their investigations into the accident.