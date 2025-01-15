2 dead, several injured in Mahaicony attack

See below for a statement from the Guyana Police Force on an incident at Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, which left two persons dead and at least one other hospitalised with stabbed wounds:

A probe has been launched into the fatal shooting of Roger Erwin Pierre, known as ‘Pants’, a Labourer from Lot 11 Airy Hall Middle Walk, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara. The deceased was a drug addict who is reported to have been of unsound mind. This incident occurred at around 11:00 hrs today (Wednesday, January 15, 2025), in Airy Hall, Mahaicony.

Investigations revealed that at approximately 09:30 hrs today, Pierre stabbed and injured Laldat Tooknauth, a 63-year-old male resident of Huntley, Mahaicony. After the act, Pierre fled the scene, and the victim was urgently transported to Mahaicony Hospital before being transferred in critical condition to GPHC.

At around 10:30 hrs, police from Mahaicony Station received information that the suspect was at Novar School Dam, armed with a knife and causing panic in the vicinity. As a result, a team of Police ranks responded. Upon their arrival, they spotted the suspect on Dundee Public Road, brandishing the knife. Efforts to disarm and arrest him were met with resistance, as he approached the officers aggressively.

During the confrontation, the suspect was shot in his left foot, which was visibly bleeding, yet he continued to ignore police orders to drop the knife, walking along the public road.

As he reached the neighbouring village of Airy Hall, bystanders attempted to persuade him to surrender. However, his aggression escalated as he threw glass bottles at both the officers and residents and hurled white sand at them. He then concealed the knife in his waistband, retrieved a steel rod from a nearby construction site, and attacked a resident named Lambert Nunes, age 69 years, inflicting a wound to his left hand.

Continuing north along a cross street, the suspect was pursued by police and several locals intent on restraining him. Frederick Williams, also known as Terrence, a 68-year-old male resident of Airy Hall, Mahaicony, joined other men in subduing the suspect, tackling him to the ground. In the altercation, Pierre managed to seize the knife and mounted Williams, repeatedly stabbing him in the head and other areas.

Witnessing this, two of the ranks fired multiple shots at the suspect, rendering him motionless. Both the suspect and Williams were subsequently taken to Mahaicony Hospital, where Williams succumbed to his injuries while being treated, and Pierre was pronounced dead on arrival.

The bodies of Williams and the suspect were examined and both displayed gunshot wounds, while Williams had also sustained multiple stab injuries to his head and body. Both bodies are currently at Bailey/Michael Funeral Parlour. Statements have been collected, the area canvassed for CCTV cameras, and the investigation is being conducted by the Office of Professional Responsibility.

