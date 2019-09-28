2 dead in brawl over cigarettes

Two men are now dead after stabbing each other during a fight over the purchase of cigarettes on Friday night.

Dead are Jermain Adrian Jeffery, a 25-year-old labourer of lot 48 Pike Street Kitty, Georgetown, and ‘Rastaman’ (only name given). The incident occurred sometime around 21:40h in Alberttown, Georgetown.

Initial police investigations revealed that ‘Rastaman’ was at a stall when Jeffery approached and requested to purchase cigarettes but was refused. The two men then engaged in an argument, which resulted in a scuffle. They both wounded each other during the fight.

The two injured men were then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where they were pronounced dead on arrival (DOA).

Investigations are continuing.