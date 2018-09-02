2 dead, 3 critical in Moblissa accident

Two persons are dead and three are listed as critical at the Mckenzie Hospital, Linden, following an accident at Moblissa on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The dead have been identified as Marlon McFarlane, an employee of Guyana Goldfields Inc. and his mom Tessa Telford Ibrahim.

Those injured are Myesha Ibrahim and two nieces Patricia and Rhiana.

Reports are that the family was returning to the mining town from Georgetown when the female driver lost control of the vehicle.

INews understands that the vehicle toppled several times and ended up in a ditch.

Investigations are currently ongoing.