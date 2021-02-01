2 dead, 2 injured in Corentyne wedding house brawl

Two persons are now dead and two others injured following a stabbing incident which occurred on Sunday night outside of a wedding house at Number 43 Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).

Those dead are 43-year-old Mahendra Ramator, also called ‘Sunny’, and Surendra Raghunandan whose age is still unknown, both of Number 43 Village.

Those injured have been identified as Sukamattie Richmond, 40, and Anthony Persaud, 30, both of Number 43 Village.

Reports are that the suspect was at a house next door to the wedding celebrations. He was reportedly consuming vodka when an argument broke out between his friend’s brother and wife.

Eyewitnesses say the man became annoyed by the loud arguments, and, as such, armed himself with a knife, went into the yard, and approached the now dead individuals.

The man ended up inflicting several stab wounds to Ramator and Raghunandan.

Ramator was taken to the Skeldon Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival whilst Raghunandan was escorted to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was also pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Richmond and Persaud, who were also injured, were subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where they were admitted as patients.

Police say their conditions are regarded as serious.

The suspect has since been arrested.