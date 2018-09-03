2 dead, 1 injured in accident after car ends up in Mahaicony trench

Two people including a 17-year-old are dead while another is seriously injured after the car in which they were travelling hit a culvert and ended up in a trench at Zeeland Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

Dead are the driver of the motorcar, Michael Ross of Skeldon, Corentyne Berbice and Jennifer Parks, 17, of Manchester Village, Corentyne Berbice.

The injured woman has been identified as Judy Parks, the sister of the now dead teen while another occupant of the car, Kevin Madray escaped unhurt. Parks is presently receiving medical attention at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital.

Based on reports received, the motorcar was heading to Berbice when the driver of the car lost control while negotiating a turn and slammed into a culvert, toppled several times and ended up in a trench where it submerged.

The injured Judy Parks was pulled from the wreckage.

Ross and Jennifer Parks remained submerged, but by the time they were pulled it was too late.

They were pronounced dead on arrival at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital.