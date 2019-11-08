2 days after house burglarised, police still to respond

A Corentyne, Berbice woman is calling on the Public Security Minister to pay closer attention to the functioning of Police Stations in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The call comes as she has been waiting for two days for the police to respond to her pleas for help after bandits broke into the Lot 14 Auchlyne Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) building.

The incident occurred on Tuesday and up to Thursday afternoon, the police were yet to visit her home.

Reports are the building is owned by 88-year-old Irene Sukoo, who is currently overseas for medical treatment. However, Bishanie Jaigobin, also called “Sonita”, 51, is taking care of the building.

Jaigobin said on Monday, she slept at her own home at Lancaster; however, on Tuesday morning, she returned to the house and discovered that it was ransacked.

“When I open the door, I see the barrel tumble. Her daughter had sent a barrel and she said nobody is to open it. When I look by the toilet, I see like the place bright, so, when I go in there I realise that bandits come it”.

The thieves cut a hole in the roof to gain entry. The entire upper flat was also ransacked. Jaigobin said not many valuables were in the house.

“When I run upstairs, I see that the TV was there,” she disclosed.

According to the woman, an alarm was raised and she was advised to make a report to the Whim Police Station, which is one village away.

She said she asked her husband to make the report and after several hours, he returned stating that he was told that there were no criminal investigators available but later in the day they would visit the scene.

“And up to now, no Police. I called this morning (Thursday) and no Police come as yet,” the woman told this publication on Thursday.

Jaigobin said it is not the first time that she has experienced refusal to respond. She noted that on December 21, 2018, bandits broke into her Lancaster home.

“Up to this day, the Police did not go and take fingerprints. I don’t know what Police force we have. I don’t know what is happening in this country; like we are going backwards. This is a break and enter. Mr Ramjattan [Public Security Minister] need to take a look at the Police Force because whenever you need the Police, you don’t have them,” the woman said.

Efforts to reach Regional Commander Calvin Brutus for a comment proved futile.