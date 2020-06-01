2 critical following Plaisance drive-by shooting

Two men were up to late Sunday evening in a critical state at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after they were injured during a drive-by shooting at Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD), on Saturday evening.

Injured are Kevin Bernard Jr and one of his friends, who is yet to be identified.

The men were at Bernard’s residence hanging out but as they exited the yard, two men stopped on a motorcycle and opened fire, hitting both of them.

At the time of the shooting incident, no one was able to identify the suspects as they made good their escape.

Following the shooting, the victims were rushed to the hospital where they were admitted.

Attempts were made to contact the relatives of the men for a comment, but it proved futile.

The Police Force has not released information with respect to the shooting.