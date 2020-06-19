2 confess to killing man with hammer, dumping body

A fisherman and his friend have confessed to the brutal killing of 45-year-old Andy Williams, whose partially-decomposed body was discovered in a canal at Tarla Dam, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on June 8.

According to police sources, the 34-year-old fisherman claimed he and Williams were involved in an altercation some two months ago, which turned physical.

On the day of the murder, the duo offered Williams a drink and after accepting, they started imbibing at a street corner. He was later taken to the fisherman’s house, located at De Willem Squatting Area, WCD – a short distance from where the body was found.

According to the confession details, the three men continued drinking for some time.

But soon after, the construction worker was struck multiple times to the head with a hammer, causing him to collapse and start bleed profusely.

The suspects then placed a plastic bag over his head to prevent the blood from leaking onto the floor.

The men then dumped the body along with the murder weapon in the nearby trench. They reportedly returned to the crime scene a while after to clean up any evidence linking them to the murder.

After being detained on Tuesday by law enforcement, the men gave a thorough confession and took police ranks to the area where the body was dumped.

Williams was discovered on June 8 at approximately 13:55h by residents with a black plastic bag over his head – which was submerged in the canal.

A postmortem examination done by Government Pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh revealed that Williams died owing to blunt trauma to the head.