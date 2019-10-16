2 busted with over 42kg of marijuana

Two men have been taken into custody following the discovery of over 42 kilograms of suspected cannabis.

A statement from the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) reveal that the drug bust was made on Tuesday at around 03:00hrs along the Parika Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

Those in custody are 39-year-old Shafeek Latif and Naresh Totaram, both of Tuschen New Housing Scheme, EBE.

Reports are that both men were occupants of a Spacio motor car when it was interdicted by the ranks with two bulky salt bags containing the suspected narcotic in the back seat.

The suspected drugs weighed 42.824 kilograms.

Both men are in custody assisting in investigations, CANU said.