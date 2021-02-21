2 busted with ganja in Bartica hotel room

Two men were on Saturday arrested by police after they were found with a quantity of marijuana in a hotel room at Bartica, Region Seven.

The discovery was made at about 23:48h by a party of policemen who were on patrol duty.

Acting on information received, the ranks went to the hotel, where they found the two male suspects, both aged 25, of Haslington and Nabacalis, East Coast Demerara, respectively, in a room.

The police then requested to search the room to which the two occupants complied. A quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis were found in a black plastic bag.

The suspected narcotic was shown to both occupants and one admitted that it was his.

The narcotic was weighed in their presence and amounted to 81 grammes.

Both suspects are in custody.