2 brothers chopped to death in Parika brawl

Police are investigating a chopping incident that resulted in the deaths of two brothers, both residents of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).
Dead are Marvin Joseph, 17, and Ellis Joseph, 30.
Reports are that the double-murder occurred at around 15:00 h on Wednesday at Lot 4’A’ St. Lawrence, East Bank Essequibo. The residence where the incident occurred belongs to the 51-year-old aunt of the suspect.
According to preliminary investigations, the sequence of events began when Ryan Fredericks, 25, a miner from Pomeroon arrived at his aunt’s house. As Fredericks walked in the yard, he encountered the Joseph brothers, who were passing by on a motor canter. According to Police, the brothers reportedly disembarked armed with cutlasses and charged towards Fredericks.
A confrontation ensued, during which Fredericks attempted to evade the brothers by fleeing towards the house. In an effort to escape, Fredericks jumped through a glass louvres window on the lower flat of the house. The altercation escalated as the brothers pursued Fredericks into the house, resulting in a violent clash where all three men sustained serious injuries.
Police on Wednesday evening said that Marvin Joseph collapsed on a nearby wooden bridge outside the house, unconscious from his injuries. Ellis Joseph, bleeding profusely, was assisted by a passerby and rushed to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds despite medical efforts.
Ryan Fredericks, who was also injured during the altercation, was arrested by police and transported to Leonora Cottage Hospital for medical treatment. He sustained a significant incised wound to his right side back and other minor cuts, Police said.
Examinations conducted on Marvin and Ellis Joseph revealed multiple incised wounds, with Marvin’s injuries including a severe wound to his abdomen. The bodies of both victims were transferred to the Ezekiel Funeral home pending further investigation and post-mortem examinations.
Police did not say what was motive behind the altercation.
