2 Berbice women die from Covid

Two more women who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 979.

The details on the latest fatalities are:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Female 71 East Berbice- Corentyne November 11 Fully Vaccinated Female 93 East Berbice- Corentyne November 12 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, Guyana has recorded 89 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 37,445.

Nine persons are in the ICU, 69 in institutional isolation, 1,672 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 34,716.