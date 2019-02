A duo is now being processed for Court after they were intercepted by ranks with a quantity of cannabis on Saturday.

The passengers were enroute to Georgetown from Berbice when the minibus in which they were travelling was stopped at Weldaad Police Station, West Coast Berbice. Based on a tip off, the two passengers were searched during which 1986 grams of the illegal substance was unearthed.

As such, they were taken into to police custody and charges are expected to be laid shortly.