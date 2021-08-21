2 arrested for attempting to bribe cop to drop probe into sale of tampered vehicle

Two men were arrested on Friday after they attempted to bribe a police officer to drop an ongoing investigation into the sale of a tampered vehicle.

The suspects are a 35-year-old bus driver of Kuru Kururu Soesdyke-Linden Highway and a 35-year-old mechanic of Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara.

According to the police, the bribery incident occurred sometime around 16:15 hours at Golden Grove Police Station, East Bank Demerara.

One of the suspects was in custody at the time at the police station when he contacted an Inspector at the Golden Grove Police Station and offered him $200,000 to forego an investigation/prosecution of an allegation of Fraudulent Imitation of Identification Mark, among other offences.

The suspect then handed over $100,000 to the inspector and called a friend who came later with an additional $100,000 and give it to the inspector as full payment.

As a result, the Guyana Police Force has since launched an investigation which revealed that the suspect had allegedly sold a Toyota Fielder Wagon #PYY 9484 with a Fraudulent Identification Mark and tampered chassis number for $1,700,000.

Both suspects were cautioned and arrested for the offence committed. The $200,000 has since been lodged as the investigation continues.