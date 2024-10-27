2 arrested after police find ganja at Arakaka

Donette Richards, a 56-year-old businesswoman of Arakaka Compound, North West District, and 32-year-old Michael Richards, a taxi driver of the said address, have been arrested following the discovery of 285.9 grams of cannabis at their premises.

The discovery was made at about 05:50 hours on Saturday at Arakaka compound, where the suspects live and operate a business.

Police requested permission to search their premises for narcotics, to which they both consented. A search was then conducted in the presence of both parties and whilst the kitchen area was being searched in the kitchen, Michael Richards picked up a bulky black plastic bag from a shelf and handed it to the police and said, “Boss, this is what I get in here.”

When opened the black plastic bag was observed to contain a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis wrapped in transparent plastic. Both su

Spects were told of the Police’s suspicion and the offence committed and cautioned, to which they both remained silent.

They were both arrested and escorted to Arakaka Police Outpost, where the suspected narcotics were weighed in their presence and amounted to 285.9 grams

The suspected narcotics were sealed, marked, and lodged. Both suspects were documented and placed in custody as further investigations are underway.

