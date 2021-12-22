2 arrested after CANU finds $1M worth of foreign ganja

As the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) continues to put a dent in the drug trade in Guyana, the agency has arrested two persons who were carrying a quantity of foreign ganja popularly known as “poppy”.

The two men were intercepted along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway on Tuesday.

Based on reports received, agents of CANU conducted a surveillance operation near the Linden Bus Park, and based on the initial information, two individuals were observed entering a motor vehicle.

As such, the drug enforcement officers followed the vehicle out of Georgetown, down the East Bank Demerara (EBD) corridor, and onto the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

However, the vehicle was eventually intercepted and a search was conducted on its occupants, during which a brick-like object suspected to be narcotics was discovered concealed in the vehicle.

The driver and occupant of the vehicle, as well as the brick-like object, were taken to the CANU Headquarters, where it was tested positive as “poppy,”.

When weighed, it amounted to 1.2kg, with a street value of more than $1 million.

Investigations are ongoing.