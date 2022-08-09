2 armed robbery suspects arrested in Sophia during Police operations

Two young men who were fingered in several armed robberies were arrested on Monday during a police operation in Sophia, Greater Georgetown and its environs. Police stated that while conducting an exercise in Plum Park, Sophia, three-armed robbery suspects attempted to escape but they were pursued which led to the arrest of two.

The duo was taken back to their place of abode where a search was conducted where several electronic tablets, cellphones, and other electronic devices were found – all suspected to be stolen.

The teen suspects were taken to the Turkeyen Police station pending charges.

In addition, several cell phones were found at the home of a 25-year-old vendor of Block ‘E’ South Sophia. Again the items are suspected to have been stolen and as such, he was arrested pending investigations.

Further, a while in the Plum Park area the police observed a male riding away on a motorcycle. This prompted the ranks to search his premises during which they found two flat-screen televisions, a stereo set and several other electronics – all suspected to have been stolen.

Recently, the police have been conducting raids in several areas in Georgetown.