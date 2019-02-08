2 APNU Councillors expelled

Two Councillors from the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) list, have been thrown out of the Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

INews understands that the two Councillors – Janet Samuels and Koshal Goberdan – lost their seats on Thursday.

Regional Chairman David Armogan, presiding over Thursday’s RDC, said they have not attended the RDC meetings for more than six months.

Goberdan, he noted, had been living in the United States for the past eight months and had reportedly authorised someone to uplift his stipend in his absence.

Meanwhile, Samuels had not attended the RDC for 2018.

Under the Local Government Act, Councillors automatically lose their seats after being absent from statutory meetings for three consecutive months without a valid excuse.

The Region Six RDC comprises 30 seats with the People’s Progressive Party holding 19 and the APNU/AFC coalition, 11.