2 abandon vehicle with $6.6M in ganja

Police in Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara – Berbice) is on the hunt for two men after they reportedly abandoned a car with 44 pounds of marijuana on Sunday night.

According to information, the incident occurred just about 21:40h at the Wismar Bridge in Linden.

A statement from the Police related a party of Policemen went policemen went to the eastern side of the Wismar Bridge where one silver grey motorcar with registration number PWW 9605 was spotted in the line of traffic. The vehicle was being driven by one of the suspects and upon seeing the ranks approaching, he and the other male in the motorcar exited and fled into the thick vegetation south of the Wismar Bridge.

The ranks gave chase, while one policeman managed to stop the said car which was still in drive mode. The vehicle was escorted to the McKenzie Police Station and despite efforts to apprehend the suspects, they made good their escape.

The car was searched and six bulky parcels containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were found in the trunk. It was weighed and amounted to 44lbs/20KGs. The estimated street value for the narcotic is $6,600,000.

Additionally, a relative of one of the suspects is now in custody after he allegedly assaulted a Police Sergeant.

Based on information the Police visited the One Mile, Wismar home of one of the suspects in an effort to make checks for him and upon arrival, they encountered the brother of the man. They requested to conduct a search on his person and he violently pushed the policeman away causing him to fall to the ground where he received injuries to his left hand in the region of his elbow.

The man then allegedly assaulted several other ranks in the process of being arrested.

He was eventually arrested and escorted to the McKenzie Police Station where he was placed into custody.

The sergeant and two other ranks sought medical attention at the Linden Hospital Complex where they were treated and sent away.