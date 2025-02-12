$94M special needs school commissioned in Reg. 2; students to benefit from medical services

The Government of Guyana has fulfilled its commitment to enhancing special education needs in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), with the commissioning of the first-ever Exceptional Learners’ Centre in Cotton Field.

This $94 million facility is designed to cater to children with special education needs, providing an inclusive learning environment with specialised assessments, tailored interventions, and adaptive resources to support students with autism, intellectual disabilities, down syndrome, cerebral palsy, fragile X syndrome, and sensory impairments.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Assistant Chief Education Officer (Special Education Needs), Dr. Keon Cheong, emphasised the importance of such institutions in creating equal learning opportunities.

“Education is a fundamental right that should be accessible to every child, regardless of their abilities,” he stated.

He credited Minister of Education Priya Manickchand for her leadership in advancing special education across the country. He noted that the government’s focus on special education began in 2020 when Minister Manickchand initiated consultations on how best to support learners with disabilities.

Additionally, by 2021, under the guidance of the late Chief Planning Officer, Mrs. Evelyn Hamilton, an action plan was developed to integrate special education needs into Guyana’s broader Education Strategic Plan. This plan led to several key advancements, including the rollout of screening and intervention programs, the introduction of an interdisciplinary assessment facility, and a collaboration with the Ministry of Education in Jamaica to refine curricula for students with intellectual disabilities.

Dr. Cheong also highlighted that as a direct result of these initiatives, Guyana has seen improvements in accessibility, teacher training, and specialised resources.

“The Ministry of Education has employed its first-ever speech therapist, provided adaptive furniture, and expanded access to education settings for learners who were previously excluded,” he noted.

He further explained that the number of specialised learning spaces has increased from 13 in 2018 to 27 by 2022, excluding additional schools for the deaf and other upcoming facilities.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, in his address, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to special education, stating that the new centre represents a promise fulfilled by his administration.

“We made a commitment to you in 2020 that we understand your dedication to your children. Today, we show that you can trust us, not just to listen, but to deliver results,” the president said.

He noted that the centre will give children with special needs the opportunity to access education in an environment designed to support their development. President Ali also acknowledged the dedication of special needs teachers, recognising the unique challenges they face.

“Special needs teachers require not just skill but immense patience, love, and dedication. That is why we have invested in specialised training through the GOAL Scholarship Programme,” he noted.

On this note, the President highlighted that teachers can now pursue advanced qualifications, including postgraduate diplomas and master’s degrees in special education, to better serve their students.

Beyond special education, Dr. Ali underscored the government’s broader commitment to transforming the education sector. He revealed plans to launch the One Guyana Digital School, an AI-driven platform that will assess individual student capabilities and create personalized learning programmes to strengthen their skills.

“This is not just about delivering digital education…it is about using technology to revolutionise how we support every child’s learning journey,” he explained.

The Head of State also announced that buses will be provided to transport students to and from the Exceptional Learners’ Centre, making it easier for them to attend school. He also stated that students who need medical care will no longer have to travel to clinics, as these services will be available right at the school.

Also attending the commissioning ceremony were Minister of Education, Minister of Finance Ashni Singh, Regional Chairperson Vima De Silva, among other regional officials.

