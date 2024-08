The first phase of the Aubrey Barker Road road expansion is set to be completed within a week’s time.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill made this announcement on Saturday during a visit to the construction site.

“Despite initial delays, the project is now nearing completion and will see paving works being done and completed next week. This will complete the first 1km of the Aubrey Barker Road,” the Ministry of Public Works said in a statement.

