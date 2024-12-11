1st Papa John’s in Guyana to open on December 16

Restaurant Brands Holdings Inc. (RBH) has announced its acquisition of exclusive franchise rights for Papa John’s in Guyana, Suriname, Curacao, and Aruba. This strategic expansion highlights RBH’s ongoing mission to bring internationally acclaimed dining brands to the region, oQering exceptional quality, service, and experiences tailored to local tastes.

As a prominent franchise operator in Guyana, RBH has established itself as a leader in the quick-service and fast-casual restaurant sector. The addition of Papa John’s to its portfolio reinforces RBH’s commitment to delivering premium dining options. Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of ﬁllers.

RBH is dedicated to enhancing the regional dining landscape with innovative concepts and a commitment to excellence. This expansion reﬂects RBH’s vision to grow its footprint in Guyana and neighbouring Caribbean markets while maintaining its reputation for operational expertise and exceptional customer experiences.

The ﬁrst Papa John’s location in Guyana will open on December 16th at the corner of Vlissengen Road and Garnett Street. Guests can look forward to a full menu of mouthwatering pizzas crafted with only the ﬁnest ingredients, wings and dessert options. The launch promises to deliver the signature quality, freshness, and service that have made Papa John’s a global favourite.

--- ---