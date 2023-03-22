1st Local Content Summit to boost knowledge within energy sector

MBW Energy Support Services Inc. (MBWESSI) is hosting the country’s first Local Content Summit on April 4, 2023, under the theme “Sustaining Supplier Development through Local Content Partnerships.”

The female-owned and managed oil and gas support services company seeks to offer local businesses desirous of participating in the energy sector with relevant information from government officials and industry leaders.

“As a medium-size, local company in Guyana, I am hopeful that the Local Content Summit will provide local companies like mine with a working roadmap for Local Content successful participation in Guyana’s emerging energy sector,” said Abbigale Loncke-Watson, President and CEO of MBWESSI.

The company describes local content as the active participation and development of Guyanese labour and suppliers in the petroleum sector, and the benefits that arise from expenditure in the sector on labour, goods and services for Guyanese industry, the economy and wider society.

Following the enactment of the Local Content Bill in 2021, the Local Content Secretariat, created in the following year, has since registered over 500 companies and are aiming to issue 750 more local content certificates in 2023.

Through a mixture of both panel discussions and feature presentations, the Summit will expand on the local content certification process, local content best practices through an international lens, local participation, local capacity development and strategic business partnership development.

The event will take place at Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre between 09:00 am and 05:00 pm.

Among the speakers are Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat, Timothy Tucker, President of Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Micheal Gow, Country Manager of Subsea 7, and Rowena Elliot, President of Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Guyana.

“As the Summit is focused on local content, all companies being featured during the exhibition will be Local Content Certified companies,” said Channey Wong, Business Development Manager at MBWESSI. “We are committed to bringing maximum visibility to these companies including Suregig Inc, Safeway Solutions Security, M. Sookhai and Co.”

Open to all Guyanese and Guyanese businesses, particularly small to medium sized enterprises, the Summit will offer attendees the opportunity to present questions to panelists and presenters as well as submit a pre-summit survey detailing their present needs.

Those interested in partaking in the Summit can register to attend in-person or online here: https://bit.ly/lcs-gy

