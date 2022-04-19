$1M stolen after woman killed in Mon Repos accident

A 41-year-old woman who worked as a cook in the interior region of the country was last evening killed in an accident along the Mon Repos Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Rada Panday, a mother of two, of Third Street Mon Repos, North, ECD who had $1M in cash in her possession before she was struck down whilst crossing the road.

According to the woman’s son, that money is now missing and is suspected to have been stolen from the crime scene.

According to a police report, the accident occurred at around 23:38h and was caused by a 34-year-old driver who works as a civil engineer.

The driver was proceeding west along the southern driving lane on the southern carriageway when the woman crossed the road from north to south.

The car then collided into the pedestrian who fell onto the road surface. Panday was subsequently picked up in an unconscious condition and placed into an ambulance. She was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A notice of intended prosecution was served on the driver of the motorcar and a breath alcohol test was also conducted, which found no trace of alcohol in his system.

The driver is presently in police custody assisting with the investigation.