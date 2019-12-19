19-yr-old slapped with illegal gun possession charge

A teen labourer was charged and released on bail on Wednesday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, after being slapped with possession of illegal ammunition charge.

Nineteen-year-old Shemroy Williams, of Lot 74 Section B Sophia, Greater Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty and denied the charge which stated that on December 16, 2019, at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, he had in his possession one live round of 9mm ammunition when he was not the holder of a firearm licence.

He was represented by Attorney-at-Law Adrian Thompson who told the court in a bail application that the wristband which contained a bullet was given for protection and not criminal purposes.

Police Prosecutor Seon Blackman stated on December 16, ranks on patrol duty saw Williams acting in a suspicious manner and conducted a search.

The court heard the ammunition was found in his pants’ pocket.

Williams was released on G$50,000 bail.