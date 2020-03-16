19-yr-old found guilty of raping boy, 7, to be sentenced on Tuesday

A teenager who was convicted of raping a seven-year-old boy in 2015 will be sentenced on Tuesday when he appears before Justice Joann Barlow at the Demerara High Court.

The 19-year-old convict was scheduled to be sentenced on March 12 but it was further deferred to March 17 when a probation report and victim impact statement will be presented.

A 12-member jury had found the youth guilty of the indictment which detailed that between December 1 and 24, 2015, he engaged in sexual activity with the child.

According to reports, the young boy was left alone in the company of the now-convicted teen when he forced the child to touch his genitals. The child refused to touch the accused and as a result, he forcefully engaged in sexual activity with the child.

The child later confided in his parents and a Police report was made. Following an investigation, the teen was arrested and charged for the offence.

Prosecutors Teriq Mohamed and Mandel Moore presented the State’s case.