19-Y-O shot in arm outside ECD bar

Police on the East Coast of Demerara are on the hunt for a male who shot and injured a 19-year-old male contractor during an encounter outside a bar.

The incident occurred at about 01:25h today outside the 626 Bar located at Good Hope, ECD.

Based on police reports, the 19-year-old victim (no name given) was at the bar with several friends. One of the victim’s friends exited the bar to urinate, at which point he was allegedly grabbed by his jersey by a 33-year-old contractor.

An argument ensued between the two of them leading to a physical altercation. The victim intervened and pulled his friends away, and they entered a burgundy Premio motor car, registration # PVV 7911. At this time, the suspect, who was seen earlier with the 33-year-old contractor, allegedly discharged a firearm, shattering the rear passenger-side window of the car and striking the teenager in his upper right arm, causing injury.

EMT personnel were summoned, and the victim was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for medical treatment, where his condition was reported as stable.

Several individuals were interviewed, and additional information was gathered as the investigations continue.

--- ---