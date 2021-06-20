19-Y-O robbed of motorcycle at Cummings Lodge

Bandits on Saturday night robbed a 19-year-old of a Grey Wave 110 motorcycle which costs $300,000.

Police say that around 22:30h, at Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, the teenager was in control of the motorcycle – the property of his aunt who had loaned it to him – in the vicinity of Sixth Street, Access Road. He was pushing said motorcycle, heading to a vulcanizing shop when he was approached by the two suspects on a black XR motorcycle.

The suspects who were armed with handguns then held the victim at gunpoint and relieved him of the said motorcycle. The suspects then boarded the motorcycle and they rode off making good their escape.

Investigation underway.