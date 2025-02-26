19-Y-O killed, 3 injured in Berbice accident

One person is now dead and three injured following a crash along the Berbice Bridge Access Road, Fort Ordinance, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) on Wednesday afternoon.

The dead person has been identified as 19-year-old Annalisa Smith of Lot 248 Hope, East Coast Demerara.

Police say a car PSS 6725, being driven by a 21-year-old provisional licence driver, crashed into a unity pole along the Access Road.

The crash occurred at about 12:20h.

Smith was reportedly seated in the back passenger’s seat.

Three other occupants who were also in the car at the time of the crash were taken to hospital while the driver was taken into police custody.

Those injured are: 60-year-old Marlyn Jones and 49-year-old Odessa Smith both of Lot 248 Hope, East Coast Demerara, along with 43-year-old Simon Gomes of Lot 145 5th Street Albertown, Georgetown.

Police say the motorcar was proceeding west along the southern drive lane allegedly a fast rate, when the driver lost control and collided with a utility pole which is situated on the southern side on the said road.

Meanwhile, a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver, Clifton Smith, and no trace of alcohol was found.

However, he remains in police custody.

