19-Y-O excavator operator dies in Kara Kara incident

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an alleged incident which resulted in the death of Ezekiel Benjamin, a 19-year-old Excavator Operator, which occurred at about 11:50 hrs today (Tuesday, November 12th 2024) at Kara Kara in Mackenzie, Linden.

Enquiries disclosed that Banjamin was employed by Dindyal Sookram (D. Sookram & Daughters General Contractor) for sub-contract work. He was tasked with operating an excavator on the northeast Kara Kara land to dig a drain, allowing lodged water to run out to the Kara Kara Creek.

While operating the excavator, it began to sink in the swampy land. The excavator sank from the side and became submerged in the swamp, trapping the deceased (Benjamin) inside the cabin.

Operators from another company, BOSAI, discovered the submerged excavator and raised an alarm. Employees from the other company rendered assistance, breaking the excavator cabin’s glass window and retrieving the body.

The body was examined by crime scene investigators, who found no visible marks of violence on the most exposed parts of the body. The body was then transported to the Mackenzie Hospital Complex, where the attending doctor pronounced the body dead on arrival.

The body was later escorted to the G-Jetsco Funeral Home, pending a post-mortem examination. Statements are still being taken as part of the ongoing investigation.

Further investigations are in progress.

--- ---