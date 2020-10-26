19-Y-O construction worker murdered at Anna Catherina

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of 19-year-old Sanjay Hanoman, a construction worker of Fourth Street, Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The incident occurred at around 23:30hrs on Sunday. A 19-year-old suspect has since been arrested and is assisting with the investigations.

Reports are that Hanoman and the suspect were standing at Bus-Shed Street, Anna Catherina when the suspect – who was armed with a cutlass – struck the construction worker to his leg and then rode away on a bicycle.

The incident was witnessed by a 17-year-old lad, who is said to be a friend of the victim.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement, said the 17-year-old was “passing and saw the suspect with a object, which appeared to be a cutlass, in his hand. He also saw him rubbed the said object against the deceased’s left thigh who then fell to the ground”.

The eyewitness quickly rushed to Hanoman’s assistance where he observed blood pouring from the young man’s leg.

According to the GPF, the 17-year-old tried to get help “but was unable to do so by himself since no one else was willing to help transport [the victim] to the hospital.”

About one hour later, the young man was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Further, acting on information received, police went to the suspect’s home and arrested and placed him into custody. Investigations are continuing.