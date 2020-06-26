19 firms shortlisted for contract to market Guyana’s oil

See full statement from the Department of Energy:

The Cooperative Republic of Guyana intends to hire an Oil Marketing / Trading Company in 2020, for the Marketing Services of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana’s Crude Oil Entitlement from the Liza Destiny FPSO Vessel.

As part of this process, the Department of Energy issued an invitation for Expression of Interest in February 2020. Thirty-four companies replied with an Expression of Interest.

A five member Evaluation Committee was formed tasked with producing a Shortlist of Companies, after a detailed check of each Firm’s Expression of Interest for general and technical data in relation to qualifications and experience pertinent to the assignment at hand, and as was required to be submitted in the request for Expression of Interest.

This activity has now been completed successfully and the Shortlist of Companies, 19 in total, will progress at the next phase of the procurement process and exclusively and at the same time, receive the Request for Proposal (RFP).

The Department of Energy is looking forward to successfully completing this next Phase and appointing a Marketing partner.